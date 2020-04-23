Daimler preliminary quarterly profit falls 78per cent on virus impact
German luxury carmaker Daimler AG on Wednesday reported preliminary first-quarter earnings before interest and tax that slumped 78per cent to 617 million euros, following disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it also expects total unit sales and revenue for 2020 to be lower compared to last year.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)