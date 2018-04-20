Daimler recalls 24,763 Mercedes-Benz cars in Russia - Russian watchdog

Russia's standards agency said on Friday it had been informed about the voluntary recall by German carmaker Daimler of 24,763 Mercedes-Benz cars sold from 2014 to 2017.

The agency said the recall of the cars from a range of models was due to a possible problem with the driver's airbag.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Edmund Blair)