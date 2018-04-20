Daimler recalls 24,763 Mercedes-Benz cars in Russia - Russian watchdog

Russia's standards agency said on Friday it had been informed about the voluntary recall by German carmaker Daimler of 24,763 Mercedes-Benz cars sold from 2014 to 2017.

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin,
The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The agency said the recall of the cars from a range of models was due to a possible problem with the driver's airbag.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

