Daimler recalls 24,763 Mercedes-Benz cars in Russia - Russian watchdog
Russia's standards agency said on Friday it had been informed about the voluntary recall by German carmaker Daimler of 24,763 Mercedes-Benz cars sold from 2014 to 2017.
MOSCOW: Russia's standards agency said on Friday it had been informed about the voluntary recall by German carmaker Daimler of 24,763 Mercedes-Benz cars sold from 2014 to 2017.
The agency said the recall of the cars from a range of models was due to a possible problem with the driver's airbag.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Edmund Blair)