Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche tells newspaper he no longer wants the job
FRANKFURT: Daimler's Dieter Zetsche told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper that he will not seek to become chairman of the supervisory board of the German carmaker.
Zetsche, a former chief executive of the company which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, was due to take a seat as chairman on the board of directors, which in Germany is known as the supervisory board.
"Naturally I would like to have done the job. I also believe I would have done it well. But in the end I decided that I do not want it, that I renounce this opportunity," Zetsche is quoted as telling the paper.
Daimler was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)