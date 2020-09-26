Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche tells newspaper he no longer wants the job

Daimler's Dieter Zetsche told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper that he will not seek to become chairman of the supervisory board of the German carmaker.

FRANKFURT: Daimler's Dieter Zetsche told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper that he will not seek to become chairman of the supervisory board of the German carmaker.

Zetsche, a former chief executive of the company which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, was due to take a seat as chairman on the board of directors, which in Germany is known as the supervisory board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Naturally I would like to have done the job. I also believe I would have done it well. But in the end I decided that I do not want it, that I renounce this opportunity," Zetsche is quoted as telling the paper.

Daimler was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)