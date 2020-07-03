Daimler's Mercedes-Benz to streamline global production network

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz is seeking to streamline global production, the German carmaker said on Friday, resulting in a restructuring charge of hundreds of millions of euros in the second quarter.

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

As part of that effort, it is exploring the sale of a car assembly plant in Hambach, France, it said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

