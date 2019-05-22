Daimler says all costs under scrutiny after moderate start to 2019

German luxury carmaker Daimler said all costs were under scrutiny after reporting a moderate start to the year and affirmed its full-year forecast.

"Everything is under scrutiny: fixed and variable costs, material and personnel costs, investment projects, vertical integration and the product range," outgoing CEO Dieter Zetsche said in a statement on Wednesday just before Daimler's annual general meeting in Berlin.

