Daimler says all costs under scrutiny after moderate start to 2019

German luxury carmaker Daimler said all costs were under scrutiny after reporting a moderate start to the year and affirmed its full-year forecast.

FILE PHOTO: Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG attends the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

"Everything is under scrutiny: fixed and variable costs, material and personnel costs, investment projects, vertical integration and the product range," outgoing CEO Dieter Zetsche said in a statement on Wednesday just before Daimler's annual general meeting in Berlin.

