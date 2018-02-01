Daimler says production lost from strikes hard to compensate

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Thursday said it would be hard to make up for production shortfalls caused by strikes staged by German factory workers.

"We are impacted from north to south Germany by strikes, the legitimacy of which is still being discussed. We are already producing at the limits of our production capacity, so catching up is difficult," Zetsche said, saying he was interested in a deal being reached with labor union IG Metall.

