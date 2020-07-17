Daimler second quarter EBIT loss less than expected

Business

Daimler second quarter EBIT loss less than expected

Daimler on Thursday said it will post an operating loss of 1.68 billion euros (US$1.91 billion) in the second quarter, pre-releasing earnings following a better than expected market recovery, the carmaker said.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer, amid the coronaviru
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Daimler on Thursday said it will post an operating loss of 1.68 billion euros (US$1.91 billion) in the second quarter, pre-releasing earnings following a better than expected market recovery, the carmaker said.

Daimler's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as well as the adjusted earnings before interest and taxes at its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans are above market expectations, the Stuttgart-based company said in a regulatory statement. Daimler said it expected an EBIT loss of 1.68 billion euros in the second quarter, and an adjusted operating loss of 708 million euros during the same period.

At its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans unit it expects to post an EBIT loss of 1.13 billion euros, and an adjusted operating EBIT loss of 284 million euros, the carmaker said.

Daimler is due to present second quarter earnings on July 23.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark