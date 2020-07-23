Daimler second-quarter weighed by restructuring, EBIT seen above 2019 levels

Business

Daimler second-quarter weighed by restructuring, EBIT seen above 2019 levels

Daimler reported a consensus beating second-quarter operating loss of 1.68 billion euros (US$1.91 billion) on Thursday and said it expected earnings before interest and taxes in 2020 to be higher than last year.

Ola Kaellenius, CEO of German luxury car manufacturer Daimler AG, speaks at the annual results news
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes logo is seen as Ola Kaellenius, CEO of German luxury car manufacturer Daimler AG, speaks at the annual results news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Daimler reported a consensus beating second-quarter operating loss of 1.68 billion euros (US$1.91 billion) on Thursday and said it expected earnings before interest and taxes in 2020 to be higher than last year.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark