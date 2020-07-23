Daimler second-quarter weighed by restructuring, EBIT seen above 2019 levels
Daimler reported a consensus beating second-quarter operating loss of 1.68 billion euros (US$1.91 billion) on Thursday and said it expected earnings before interest and taxes in 2020 to be higher than last year.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)