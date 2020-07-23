Daimler second-quarter weighed by restructuring, EBIT seen below 2019 levels

FRANKFURT: Daimler reported a consensus beating second-quarter operating loss of 1.68 billion euros (US$1.91 billion) on Thursday and said it expected earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2020 to be lower than last year.

EBIT at the company's core Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division is expected to be above prior-year levels, Daimler said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

