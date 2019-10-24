Daimler third-quarter operating profit down 8per cent on weaker car and truck sales

Daimler on Thursday announced cost cuts as it reduced its revenue outlook for Mercedes-Benz trucks unit and reported an 8per cent drop in third-quarter operating profit.

FRANKFURT: Daimler on Thursday announced cost cuts as it reduced its revenue outlook for Mercedes-Benz trucks unit and reported an 8per cent drop in third-quarter operating profit.

Earnings before interest and taxes fell to 2.69 billion euros, down from 2.49 billion euros in the year-earlier period as the trucks division posted a drop in sales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In order to master the transformation in the next few years, we need to increase our efforts considerably: we have to significantly reduce our costs and consistently strengthen our cash flow," Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said, without elaborating.

Daimler reiterated that it expected group earnings before interest and taxes to be significantly lower than last year, and warned it now sees revenue at the trucks division to be at the year-earlier level instead of expecting slight revenue growth.

Passenger car sales slowed 1per cent during the quarter and the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars fell to 6per cent, down from 6.3per cent in the year-earlier period, Daimler said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Advertisement