Daimler to invest US$573 million in autonomous trucks
FRANKFURT: German luxury carmaker Daimler will invest 500 million euros (US$573 million) in the coming years to develop highly autonomous trucks, it said on Monday, a move that will create more than 200 jobs.
The spending plans are part of Daimler's "global push to bring highly automated trucks (SAE level 4) to the road within a decade", it said.
Level 4 vehicles are able to drive completely autonomously in most, but not all conditions.
