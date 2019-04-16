Daimler to launch electric compact SUV in 2021: CEO

Daimler plans to launch an electric compact sport utility vehicle in 2021 which will be called the Mercedes EQB, the German carmaker's CEO said on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI: Daimler plans to launch an electric compact sport utility vehicle in 2021 which will be called the Mercedes EQB, the German carmaker's CEO said on Tuesday.

Dieter Zetsche made the comments at a press conference on the sidelines of the Shanghai Autoshow.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)