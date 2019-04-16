Daimler to launch electric compact SUV in 2021: CEO

Business

Daimler to launch electric compact SUV in 2021: CEO

Daimler plans to launch an electric compact sport utility vehicle in 2021 which will be called the Mercedes EQB, the German carmaker's CEO said on Tuesday.

Mercedes logos are seen ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai
Mercedes logos are seen ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: Daimler plans to launch an electric compact sport utility vehicle in 2021 which will be called the Mercedes EQB, the German carmaker's CEO said on Tuesday.

Dieter Zetsche made the comments at a press conference on the sidelines of the Shanghai Autoshow.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark