Daimler to split business into cars, trucks, mobility units

FRANKFURT: Daimler unveiled a new corporate structure on Thursday designed to give its trucks, mobility services and Mercedes-Benz car division greater scope to chase growth in an era when carmakers prepare to launch fleets of autonomous cars.

The company said it would set up three legally independent entities - Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Mobility AG, under the umbrella of Daimler AG.

As part of the reorganization it has struck an agreement with labor representatives that includes a pledge to secure jobs and invest in German sites, it said.

