Daimler told regulators about coolant-related recall: kfz-betrieb

Daimler told European regulators late last month that it will have to recall 127,847 Mercedes vehicles to replace the R134a coolant, trade publication kfz-betrieb reported on Wednesday, not citing the source of its information.

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin,
The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Daimler was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Source: Reuters

