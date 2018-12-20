Daimler told regulators about coolant-related recall: kfz-betrieb

Daimler told European regulators late last month that it will have to recall 127,847 Mercedes vehicles to replace the R134a coolant, trade publication kfz-betrieb reported on Wednesday, not citing the source of its information.

FRANKFURT: Daimler told European regulators late last month that it will have to recall 127,847 Mercedes vehicles to replace the R134a coolant, trade publication kfz-betrieb reported on Wednesday, not citing the source of its information.

Daimler was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)