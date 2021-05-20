Daimler Truck intensifies partnership with China's CATL

Daimler Truck intensifies partnership with China's CATL

Daimler Truck AG on Thursday said it had intensified its partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), chosing the Chinese battery maker as the supplier for its its Mercedes-Benz eActros longhaul electric truck.

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The truck is scheduled to be ready for series production in 2024, Daimler Truck said, adding the supply agreement with CATL would go beyond 2030.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Source: Reuters

