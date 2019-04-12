Danone sells US organic salad business to Taylor Farms

French food group Danone said on Friday it had signed a definitive agreement for the sale of Earthbound Farms, its U.S. organic salad business, to California-based Taylor Farms.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The sale of Earthbound Farms, which had 2018 sales of about US$400 million, is part of Danone's portfolio management and capital allocation optimization strategy, the company statement said.

Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber said in February the loss-making Earthbound Farms was under "intense strategic scrutiny".

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)