Danske Bank beats fourth-quarter net profit expectations

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank beat fourth quarter net profit expectations on Wednesday and said it expects to earn a net profit of 8-10 billion Danish crowns in 2020.

Denmark's biggest lender reported a net profit of 5.0 billion Danish crowns (US$738.5 million), topping the 4.4 billion forecast by analysts on average, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It said it would pay a dividend of 8.5 per share for 2019, above the 7.29 crowns forecast by analysts, and corresponding to 49per cent of reported net profit.

