Danske Bank board proposes no dividends be paid for 2019

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank's board of director will propose that no dividends be paid for 2019, it said in a statement on Monday.

The proposal about the 2019 dividend to be made at the next general meeting would not change Danske Bank's general dividend policy, it said.

The board had originally proposed to pay a dividend of 8.50 Danish crowns (US$1.24) per share, corresponding to 49per cent of reported net profit for the year of 2019.

