Danske Bank drops to last place in private banking survey: Prospera

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank , which is embroiled in a major money laundering scandal, is now the least preferred of the five large banks in Denmark amongst wealthy private banking customers, a survey from Swedish consultancy firm Prospera showed on Friday.

The survey, which is based on 500 interviews with private banking customers, put Nykredit, Sydbank , Nordea and Jyske Bank in front of Danske, which came second place last year and first place in 2016.

The money laundering scandal involves 200 billion euros (US$230 billion) in payments through Danske's Estonian branch from 2007 through 2015, many of which the bank last month said it regarded as suspicious.

The scandal led to the resignation of the bank's former chief executive and the almost halving of Danske Bank's share price since February.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen)