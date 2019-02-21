Danske Bank receives inquiry from US SEC over money laundering

The money laundering scandal at Danske Bank deepened on Thursday as the Danish lender said it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

COPENHAGEN: The money laundering scandal at Danske Bank deepened on Thursday as the Danish lender said it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It said SEC was carrying out an investigation, adding to an ongoing criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition to the United States, Danske is under investigation in Denmark, Estonia, France and Britain over some 200 billion euros (US$226 billion) in payments from Russia, ex-Soviet states and elsewhere that were found to have flowed through its Estonian unit.

