Danske Bank shares up after US Treasury drops investigation

COPENHAGEN: Shares in Danske Bank rose 3per cent in early trade on Monday after it said on Saturday that it is no longer under investigation by the U.S. Department of Treasury for alleged money-laundering in its Estonia branch.

Danske Bank is still being investigated by other authorities in the United States, France and Denmark.

