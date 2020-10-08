Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs within a year

Danske Bank to cut 1,600 jobs within a year

Danske Bank on Thursday said it will cut up to 1,600 jobs in the next 6-12 months as part of 2023 cost-cutting plans.

FILE PHOTO: A Danske bank sign is seen on a bank&apos;s headquarters in Copenhagen
FILE PHOTO: A Danske bank sign is seen on a bank's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard

Some of the cuts, which will affect most departments across Denmark, would be achieved through voluntary redundancy agreements and natural attrition, it said.

"Together with the existing hiring freeze, we hope that it can help reduce the number of actual layoffs at a later time," Head of Group HR Karsten Breum said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

