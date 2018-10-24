Danske Bank whistleblower to testify before European parliament: lawyer

Howard Wilkinson, the whistleblower who helped to reveal suspected money laundering at Danske Bank , has accepted an invitation to testify before the European Parliament, his lawyer said.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

"Mr. Wilkinson has agreed to testify before the Danish and European Parliaments," U.S. attorney Stephen M. Kohn, who represents Wilkinson, said in a statement emailed to Reuters late on Tuesday.

