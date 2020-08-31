Danske Bank wrongly collects debt from customers due to IT errors

Denmark's largest bank Danske Bank has collected outdated or excessive debt from up to 106,000 customers due to errors in its IT system, the bank said on Monday.

"Due to data quality issues, Danske Bank has collected more debt from debt collection customers than the bank was entitled to," a spokesman told Reuters in an email.

The bank said the case was "deeply regrettable" and it was currently reviewing all potential cases to ensure customers are fully compensated.

Of the 17,000 cases the bank had processed so far, it found that 900 customers were entitled to compensation. Most customers were entitled to compensation of between 1,000 and 2,000 Danish crowns, but some more, it said.

