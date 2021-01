Dating app Bumble makes IPO filing public

Dating app Bumble on Friday made public its regulatory filing for an initial public offering, as it looks to cash in on a record boom in capital markets.

REUTERS: Dating app Bumble on Friday made public its regulatory filing for an initial public offering, as it looks to cash in on a record boom in capital markets.

Bumble confidentially filed its IPO paperwork with regulators late last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)