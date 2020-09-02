Dating app Bumble preparing for an IPO above US$6 billion: Bloomberg News

Dating app Bumble is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), and could seek a valuation of US$6 billion to US$8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bumble's IPO could come early next year, the report said, adding that no plans had been finalised and the timing of the IPO could change. (https://bloom.bg/2YTvTPW)

Tech companies are looking to ride the stunning recovery in U.S. capital markets from the COVID-19 pandemic that earlier this year forced several companies to postpone their debuts.

Bumble did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

