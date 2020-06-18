DC superheroes coming to your headphones as Spotify signs podcast deal

Podcasts featuring Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman will soon stream on Spotify as the Swedish music streaming company has signed a deal with AT&T Inc's Warner Bros and DC Entertainment.

Warner and DC will produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts exclusively for the streaming service, Spotify Technology SA said in a statement https://bit.ly/2AN1uKu.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Spotify's shares rose 5per cent on the news.

Spotify, whose paid users surged to 130 million in the first quarter, has been adding muscle to its podcast catalog by inking several partnerships, including those with Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian West.

