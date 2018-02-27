Deason seeks to nominate full slate of directors to Xerox's board

Activist Investor Darwin Deason on Monday sought to nominate a full slate of directors to Xerox Corp's board at the company's upcoming annual meeting.

The statement comes a week after Deason along with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn said the printer and copier maker should sell itself to one of its rivals or a private equity firm instead of the planned joint venture with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)