Debt-laden Vodafone Idea to raise up to US$4.1 billion in funds

BENGALURU: Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Friday it would raise funds up to 300 billion rupees (US$4.10 billion) as the Indian telecom operator tries to pay off the hefty dues it owes to the government.

The loss-making carrier has been ordered by the country's Supreme Court to pay roughly 500 billion Indian rupees (US$6.81 billion) in dues to the government over a ten-year period and it has so far paid 78.54 billion rupees.

(US$1 = 73.2250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)