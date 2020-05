REUTERS: Deere & Co reported a 41 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as coronavirus-led lockdowns sapped demand for its tractors, harvesters and other machinery.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$666 million, or US$2.11 per share, for the second quarter ended May 3, from US$1.14 billion, or US$3.52 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales fell 20per cent to US$8.22 billion.