Deere sues Precision Planting, AGCO for patent infringement

U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co said on Friday it filed a lawsuit against Precision Planting LLC and AGCO Corp , claiming that the companies have infringed on 12 of its patents.

REUTERS: U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co said on Friday it filed a lawsuit against Precision Planting LLC and AGCO Corp , claiming that the companies have infringed on 12 of its patents.

The lawsuit alleges that products made or sold by Precision Planting, including vSet seed meters along with SpeedTube products, infringe on Deere patents. AGCO acquired Precision Planting in September 2017.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)