LONDON: British food delivery firm Deliveroo announced plans for its London listing on Monday (Mar 8), disclosing it posted an underlying loss in 2020 of 317 million pounds (US$437.94 million).

The Deliveroo IPO is one of the most eagerly watched-for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of 2021, and is expected to value the company at more than US$7 billion.



Advertisement