Deliveroo could end food delivery operations in Spain

Online food delivery company Deliveroo said on Friday it was mulling ending its operations in Spain to focus on other markets and grow its business in both new and existing cities.

"The company has determined that achieving and sustaining a top-tier market position in Spain would require a disproportionate level of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns," Deliveroo said in a statement.

