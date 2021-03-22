Deliveroo eyes US$12 billion market cap in upcoming IPO

Deliveroo said on Monday that its upcoming initial public offering will value the company at up to 8.8 billion pounds (US$12.19 billion).

LONDON: Deliveroo said on Monday that its upcoming initial public offering will value the company at up to 8.8 billion pounds (US$12.19 billion).

The British food delivery company said it had set a price range for its listing of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share.

In a short trading update it added that the the total gross transaction value on its platform - which measures the total value of orders it receives - was up 121per cent in January and February this year compared to the same period in 2020.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)