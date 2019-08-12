Deliveroo to end operations in Germany, focus on other markets: spokesman

Food delivery service Deliveroo will end its operations in Germany on August 16 and instead turn its attention to other markets, a spokesman confirmed on Monday.

"We've decided to focus on other markets," a Deliveroo spokesman said, adding that the company was not ruling out returning to Germany in the future.

German hotel and catering trade journal Allgemeine Hotel- und Gastronomie-Zeitung had earlier reported on Deliveroo's decision.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)