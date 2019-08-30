Dell beats revenue estimates

Business

Dell beats revenue estimates

Dell Technologies Inc marginally beat Wall Street estimates for revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of its personal computers and cloud services.

A Dell logo is seen in this illustration picture taken in Sarajevo
A Dell logo is seen in this illustration picture taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bookmark

REUTERS: Dell Technologies Inc marginally beat Wall Street estimates for revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of its personal computers and cloud services.

The Texas-based firm reported total revenue of US$23.37 billion for the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of US$23.24 billion.

The company's net income was US$4.51 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 2, compared with a loss of US$461 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark