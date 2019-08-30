Dell beats revenue estimates

Dell Technologies Inc marginally beat Wall Street estimates for revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of its personal computers and cloud services.

The Texas-based firm reported total revenue of US$23.37 billion for the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of US$23.24 billion.

The company's net income was US$4.51 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 2, compared with a loss of US$461 million a year earlier.

