Dell considering spinning off VMware stake: WSJ

Dell Technologies Inc is considering spinning off its roughly US$50 billion stake in cloud computing software maker VMware Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Dell is also exploring taking other steps that could include buying the rest of VMWare, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/dell-explores-options-for-81-vmware-stake-11592942687?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dell, which is the controlling stakeholder of VMware, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)