Dell cuts full-year revenue forecast on PC chip shortage

Dell Technologies Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as its server business wrestled with higher costs and lower demand in a market hit by U.S.-China trade tensions.

REUTERS: Dell Technologies Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday as its PC business grapples with a shortage of chips from Intel Corp , sending its shares down nearly 5per cent in extended trading.

Dell is the third-biggest PC maker after China's Lenovo Group Ltd and HP Inc , with the business accounting for nearly half of its total revenue.

"Intel CPU shortages have worsened qtr-over-qtr, impacting our commercial PC and premium consumer PC Q4 forecasted shipments," Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Clarke said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Intel said last month that demand for its processors used in PCs was outstripping its ability to add capacity, prompting it to rely on contract manufacturers to ease shortage.

Dell's PC business had a strong quarter, with sales rising 4.6per cent to US$11.41 billion and mirroring upbeat results from rival HP, which also reported earnings on Tuesday.

Revenue from Dell's server and networking unit, however, dropped 16per cent to US$4.24 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, while sales in its VMware unit rose 11.4per cent.

The PC maker said excluding China, its server business was down mid- to high-single digits in the quarter and that demand for servers will "remain challenged".

The company cut its fiscal 2020 revenue forecast to between US$91.5 billion and US$92.2 billion from between US$92.7 billion and US$94.2 billion.

The Texas-based company reported total revenue of US$22.84 billion for the latest quarter, narrowly missing estimates of US$23.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Dell's net income was US$552 million, compared with a loss of US$895 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.75 per share, while analysts were expecting a profit of US$1.62 per share.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)