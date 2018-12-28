Dell debuts at US$46 in return to market

Dell Technologies Inc's Class C shares opened at US$46 in their return to public markets on Friday, after the company bought back shares tied to its interest in software maker VMware earlier in the month.

REUTERS: Dell Technologies Inc's Class C shares opened at US$46 in their return to public markets on Friday, after the company bought back shares tied to its interest in software maker VMware earlier in the month.

Dell bought back its shares for US$23.9 billion, up from its earlier offer of US$21.7 billion. The deal, which was announced in July, allowed Dell to become a publicly listed company without an initial public offering, which would likely have involved grilling by stock market investors over Dell's US$52.7 billion debt pile.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)