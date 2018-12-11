Dell gets shareholder approval for VMware deal

Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it has received shareholder approval for its earlier announced deal to buy back shares tied to its interest in software maker VMware , paving the way for it to return to the market.

REUTERS: Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it has received shareholder approval for its earlier announced deal to buy back shares tied to its interest in software maker VMware , paving the way for it to return to the market.

Dell said its Class C shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 28.

Advertisement

The company had sweetened the offer for the VMware tracking stockholders to US$23.9 billion from US$21.7 billion in November.

The deal, announced in July, allows Dell to become a publicly listed company without an initial public offering, which would likely have involved grilling by stock market investors over Dell's US$52.7 billion debt pile.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)