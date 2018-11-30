Dell posts 15 percent rise in revenue on strong PC sales

Dell Technologies Inc posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by businesses upgrading their systems ahead of Microsoft pulling the plug on Windows 7 support.

However, net loss attributable to Dell Technologies widened to US$876 million in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, from US$846 million a year earlier.

Loss per share remained unchanged at US$1.84 per share.

Revenue rose to US$22.48 billion from US$19.56 billion.

Dell is buying back shares tied to its interest in software maker VMware , looking to return to the stock market without a traditional initial public offering.

