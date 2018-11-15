Dell sweetens VMWare tracking stock offer to US$120 per share

Dell Technologies on Thursday raised its offer to buy back shares tied to its interest in VMWare to US$120 per share from its previous offer of US$109.

REUTERS: Dell Technologies on Thursday raised its offer to buy back shares tied to its interest in VMWare to US$120 per share from its previous offer of US$109.

Activist investor Carl Icahn has opposed the company's plan to buy back the tracking stock, saying the previous offer shortchanged shareholders.

(This story corrects spelling to "buy" in second paragraph)

