Dell to sell cybersecurity unit for US$2.08 billion

Business

Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its cybersecurity unit RSA for US$2.08 billion to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners.

The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The deal is expected to close in the next six to nine months, the companies said.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

