Delta, United poised for most new slots at Tokyo's Haneda

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are poised to win the most new slots at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation statement on Thursday.

Of 12 new slots agreed with Japan, the Department of Transportation is proposing five for Delta, four for United, two for American Airlines Group Inc and one for Hawaiian Airlines.

The extra slots for U.S. airlines were unlocked after Japan reached an agreement with the U.S. Air Force to open up new flight paths around a nearby U.S. air base, a move needed to boost Haneda movements in the run-up to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by James Dalgleish)