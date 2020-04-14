Delta absorbs order for 10 Airbus A350 jets cancelled by Latam: sources

PARIS: Delta Air Lines has taken over an order worth roughly US$3 billion at list prices for 10 Airbus A350 jetliners from Latam Airlines Group ), two industry sources said.

Airbus announced the cancellation of 10 A350 aircraft in a monthly order update last week. It also announced a simultaneous order for 10 A350 aircraft from an undisclosed airline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Industry sources said the order for the 10 planes had been transferred to Delta under plans anticipated when the two carriers forged an alliance in 2019.

However Delta was not immediately named in Airbus's tally of orders and deliveries.

Neither airline was immediately available for comment. Airbus declined to comment on the transaction.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Tracy Rucinski, Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)

Advertisement