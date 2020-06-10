Delta Air expects to have US$10 billion in cash, cash equivalents by end-2020

Business

Delta Air expects to have US$10 billion in cash, cash equivalents by end-2020

U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it expects to have US$10 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and borrowing capacity by year-end.

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it expects to have US$10 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and borrowing capacity by year-end.

The airline also estimated second-quarter revenue would plunge by 90per cent, compared with a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3cRnTmX)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark